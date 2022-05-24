Sassa apologises to grant beneficiaries affected by paypoint changes

As millions prepare to collect their social grants, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has apologised to affected grant beneficiaries who can’t withdraw their money at regular pay points.

Earlier this month, Sassa announced that beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches due to “cash challenges” that are preventing people from collecting their social grants at cash pay points, including the post office.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi acknowledged that the change may cause difficulties but advised affected clients to use other ways to access their funds.

“R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries are advised to take their ID document and cellphone number registered when they first applied, because the OTP will be sent to that number to able to withdraw their grant,” he said.

Letsatsi said beneficiaries will still be able to use their gold Sassa cards at supermarket tills to withdraw their funds.

Where can I collect my grant?