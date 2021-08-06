Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Sassa appeals to covid relief applicants to ensure details correct

The special COVID-19 social relief of distress grant applications open on Friday.

The first payments will be processed by the end of the month.

The Social Development Department said that people who’d previously benefited from the payment must reapply.
Caregivers who were not receiving any grant would also qualify this time around.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has appealed to applicants to make sure their ID and phone numbers are correct. He said that the agency was also working with the Post Office.

“We are confident from where we are, that the Post Office is working very closely with the merchants to make sure that when payment is made month-end, people don’t flock to the Post Office. It defeats the purpose because we’re saying we’re fighting COVID-19, so we can’t be seen as people who say people must flock to the Post Office.”


