SASSA beneficiaries call for return of pay points in rural E Cape

The closure of the pay points has left beneficiaries without a way to access their grants.

They say they have been forced to spend money to travel to nearby towns or to ask relatives to withdraw the money for them.

SASSA closed the pay points due to the dwindling number of users and to improve security.

“Life was better when we have pay points here, we don’t spend a lot of money going to town. We are charged R70 to town and pay R40 to come back. I once sent my child to withdraw my grant for me but he went to Cape Town with my card and I had to get a new card,” says recipient Mongezi Ntshokotsha.

Source: SABC News