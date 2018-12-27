SASSA beneficiaries urged to get new gold card for January withdrawals

The SA Post Office said SASSA beneficiaries who still use the old white card should have swapped it for the new gold card.

It said beneficiaries who still have the old card, will not be able to access their money on 28 December and will first have to go to a local SASSA office or selected post office with their old card and ID document to obtain the new gold card.

SASSA general manager Henry De Grass said SASSA is concerned about the number of beneficiaries who still utilize the old cards.

“A total of 49 000 people is still making use of the old card which creates a huge concern for us as those people will not be able to access their monies on Friday,” he said.

De Grass said it takes less than five minutes for the card to be issued. He also said beneficiaries who still have old cards would be able to receive their January payments once their cards are updated.

“We have pre-opened cards ready to be used once old cards are swopped in, once they hand over their old cards, they will be able to make withdrawals,” he said.

The list of post offices that can swap cards are on the website – postoffice.co.za

