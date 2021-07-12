Sassa cash pay points suspended as a result of looting

Share this article

















The South African Social Security Agency’s cash delivery services were suspended on Monday as a result of looting and violent protests.

“Due to the unrest that has been escalating over the past few days, the cash in transit industry has informed (Sassa) that they will not be providing any cash delivery services to the Sassa cash pay points until further notice,” the agency said.

The agency said this was to ensure the safety of Sassa beneficiaries as well as the industry.

“Beneficiaries are urged to remain calm and await communication as to when the payment at pay points will resume,” Sassa said in a statement.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the crossfire especially those in high risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” said Sassa CEO Totsie Memela.

Sassa said beneficiaries could use their cards to purchase goods or receive cash from merchants or bank ATMs.

“However, beneficiaries are urged to ensure that it is safe for them to frequent any of these alternative facilities and to follow the Covid protocols at all times.”

The post office also suspended payments of Sassa grants at mobile pay points in three provinces for the rest of Monday.

It said it was necessary to close some of its branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and North West to ensure safety.

Source: TimesLIVE