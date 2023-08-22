Sassa dealing with grant payment glitches

Sassa confirmed all grants, including the SRD payment, would be paid on August 2, 3 and 4. However, this has not happened.

“There is no fixed payment date for the special Covid-19 SRD grant. Every month your application will be checked to verify if you still qualify for the grant. You will be paid each month, provided you still qualify for that month,” said Sassa.

“If the applicant qualifies in that month of the application, they will be paid for that month and for the current month if they still meet the application criteria. The payment may not necessarily be a double payment/lump sum or on the same day. It can be split over days or weeks.”

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was readying itself to pay out on time.

Sassa was experiencing a backlog that led to delays in the payments of grants, he said.

“There was a delay because we do an assessment of applicants every month to check if their conditions have not changed.”

Last month Sassa said beneficiaries unable to collect their payments should consider appointing a procurator.

What is a procurator?

A procurator is someone who can collect the grant on behalf of the beneficiary.

“The procurator must be duly appointed by the beneficiary. Through an affidavit, it is their responsibility to ensure facts stated are correct and money collected given to the beneficiary.

“The procurator can submit an application on behalf of the beneficiary if they are unable to get to the Sassa local office themselves,” the agency said.

What are the requirements for becoming a procurator?

The procurator must: be 18 years or older; be a permanent resident of South Africa; not be an unrehabilitated insolvent; be willing to act on behalf of the beneficiary; and have a valid 13-digit South African ID;

A life certificate for the beneficiary must be provided;

The beneficiary must not be in debt to the procurator;

The procurator may not act on behalf of more than five beneficiaries;

The procurator must provide an affidavit certifying collected funds will be given to the beneficiary; and

The beneficiary and the appointee’s identity documents must be submitted.