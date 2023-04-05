Sassa dealing with payment glitches due to technical issues

Share this article

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is dealing with technical issues that have resulted in a delay to some grant payments.

Sassa said the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant website had “intermittent challenges”.

It confirmed all grants, including the R350 SRD grant, would be paid on April 4, 5 and 6.

“Please note our SRD website is intermittently having challenges. The technical team is working on resolving it as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his budget speech in February R66bn has been allocated to social development, R36bn of which is to fund the extended R350 SRD grant until March 2024.

Over the medium-term, more than 60% of non-interest expenditure goes to the social wage, while spending on buildings and other fixed structure such as roads and dams will increase from R62bn to R104.2bn in 2025/2026.

About R30bn will be used for inflation-linked increases for other social grants.

From April 1, the old age and disability grants increased by R90 and a further R10 on October 1, making the total grant R2,090.

The child support grant rises from R480 to R510 on October 1, while the foster care grant increases from R1,070 to R1,130 over the same period.

Source: TimesLIVE