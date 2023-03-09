SASSA gold card recipients to collect new cards at nearest Post Office

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With many SASSA grant recipients anxious about renewing their SASSA gold cards which are due to expire, SASSA announced that the issues are being dealt with and recipients should not panic.

According to a statement released on Thursday morning, SASSA said they are in the process of assisting recipients whose cards expired in March 2023.

“SASSA and the Postbank calls on social grants recipients using the SASSA/Postbank cards that are expiring in March 2023 to go and collect their new SASSA/Postbank gold cards at their nearest Post Office branch starting from Monday 13 March 2023,” the statement said.

Social grant beneficiaries are reminded that only those who have cards which expired in the month of March would be able to receive their new cards on Monday.

“SASSA and Postbank will issue a public announcement regarding the dates and processes for the collection of SASSA/Postbank gold cards that expire in further months. Grant recipients having SASSA/Postbank gold cards expiring in further months should not be concerned because they will continue to receive their social grant monies into those cards as they remain valid,” the statement emphasised.

With many unsure as to which dates SASSA would be able to assist with the various card renewals, Mondays and Tuesdays, starting from Monday 13 March 2023, will be dedicated to pensioners and those who receive disability grants, while Wednesday to Saturday, starting from Wednesday 15 March 2023, will be for recipients whose cards expire in March 2023 by persons receiving Child Support Grants and all other grants.

SASSA urged social grant recipients to bring along their Identity Documents as well as their current SASSA/Postbank gold card that is expiring in March 2023.

SASSA has confirmed that Post Office branch staff will assist grants recipients to activate the new cards, select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.