Sassa gold cards not expiring in December – says Postbank

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Postbank has assured all South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries that their gold cards will continue to work and not expire in December.

While thousands of gold cards will expire and have already expired, they will still be fully operational in 2024.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Monday, Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said that Sassa beneficiaries should be aware of scammers this festive season who misinform them about the validity of Sassa gold cards.

“Based on the number of enquiries we really want to reassure beneficiaries that the SASSA gold cards do not expire in December.”

All grant beneficiaries are reminded that they do not need to replace or renew their Sassa gold cards to access grant payments.

“We are urging the public not to panic and to not be influenced by anyone saying they should go and replace their cards.”

Diako stated that should there be circumstances were someone’s card is not working, they are reminded to go to their nearest Postbank office branch, where they will be issued a replacement card.

He explained, “They will be issued he same card and will be able to use it the same way as before.”

Meanwhile, Postbank also urged all social grant beneficiaries to be vigilant during the festive season as scammers are looking to take advantage of SASSA beneficiaries.

“Take care of your cards, take care of your pins and make sure not to ask strangers to go and collect your social grants.” “Ask a family member to accompany you to the ATM or retail stores when making transactions, just to be safe.”

Photo: VOCfm