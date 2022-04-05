SASSA grant increases take effect from October

Share this article

SASSA grant increases have been announced, following a cash injection of R58.6 billion into the Department of Social Development over the medium term.

These are expected to kick in on October 1st 2022.

The above inflation rates exceed the 2021 Budget rates of between 1 and 3.4%.

SASSA Grant increase are as follows:

Old Age grant by 5% to R1 985

Old Age grant (above 75 years old) and War Veterans grant by 5% to R2 005

Care Dependency grant by 5% to R1 985

Foster Care grant by 1.9% to R1 070

Child Support Grant by 4.3% to R480

SASSA earlier announced that grants will be paid on the second of every month.

If the second day falls on a weekend/public holiday, funds will be paid on the next workday.

According to reports, there are 27.8 million social grant recipients in the country, equating to round 46%.

VOC