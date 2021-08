Update on R350 SRD grant: SASSA’s WhatsApp channel and their website is down due to high volumes of applications.

In an effort to correct the matter, SASSA has added two new online channels to the roll-out. This includes govchat ( govchat.app/login ) and Facebook Messenger ( https://www.facebook.com/govchat.org ).

These digital platforms are now open to receive applications for the new Social Relief of Distress Grant.