SASSA reiterates extension of expired cards to beneficiaries

As grant collections continue for May, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reiterated its call to beneficiaries that those with expired gold cards should not worry, as the agency has extended the validity of the cards to the end of 2023.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Postbank Spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako said the use of the gold card has been extended until the 31st of December due to ongoing trials faced at offices.

“All the beneficiaries using the Sassa Gold card need not panic as all recipients will be paid timeously. We have extended the deadline due to ongoing challenges experienced by beneficiaries wanting to update their cards,” said Diako.

He further said a new program will be announced on how the system will be managed to ensure the easiest method for the recipients.

“Social grants recipients using the SASSA/Postbank Gold Card will be notified as to when to come forward to collect new cards in line with the card replacement program in the next few weeks,” stated Diako.

The announcement came amid a last-minute rush by beneficiaries to renew their cards at the weekend.

For any further queries, Sassa can be contacted directly on the numbers below:

SASSA Toll-Free Call centre 0800 60 10 11

SASSA Head Office 012 400 2322

Grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za or www.sassa.org.za

VOC