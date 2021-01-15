SASSA suspends more than 200k disability grants

Share this article

















SASSA has suspended more than 210, 000 disability grants following a series of expansions during 2020.

Frustrated beneficiaries must now reapply for medical assessments during the height of South Africa’s second wave of coronavirus infections.

The sudden suspension of grants has resulted in a dire backlog as those still unable to work due to disabilities rush to receive medical reviews.

But a shortfall of R1,2 billion rand has dampened hopes of further expansion and raised red flags over the government’s ability to process payments to approved applicants.

Source: SABC