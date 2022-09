Share this article

The Department of Social Development says Khayelitsha residents will soon enjoy better services. Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited the township on Tuesday, in response to community complaints over poor social services.

Zulu says Sassa is looking forward to having permanent offices at a new building in Kuyasa, scheduled for opening in the next few weeks.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum encouraged the minister to do regular visits to ensure the community’s needs are met.