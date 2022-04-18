Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Sassa ups grants again as KZN flood death toll nears 400

LOCAL

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will increase the value of cash benefits from R700 to R1,980 for disaster cases where people have lost all of their belongings, and double that if there has been a loss of life.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) made the announcement on Saturday when providing an update on the death toll from this week’s floods.

According to the latest update, the death toll has increased to 398, with 27 people still missing.

Cogta said the value of a normal food voucher increased on Wednesday from R700 to R1,200.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal continues much-needed support from all sectors of our society as it deals with one of the most tragic natural disasters to have ever occurred in the province,” it said.

The national human settlements department said on Friday it had allocated R1bn for flood relief, and the department of water & sanitation has set aside R45m to provide 80 water tankers.

Cogta said mop-up operations and repairs to damaged infrastructure have begun. “The National Ports Authority has been able to open an alternative route to the Durban port, on Bayhead Road, for the transportation of essential items such as fuel and food.”

The SA Weather Service warned of more rain in eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe on Saturday.

“Residents in these areas are urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides.”

Source: TimesLIVE


