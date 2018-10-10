Sassa workers affiliated to Nehawu to down tools

Nehawu says the biometric enrollment for Sassa beneficiaries is a new function that workers were not consulted on.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) are expected to go on a national strike on Wednesday morning.

The labour action is over problems arising from the migration of the social grants payments from Cash Paymaster Services to the South African Post Office.

They say the biometric enrollment for beneficiaries is a new function that workers were not consulted on and that the employer implemented it unilaterally.

Sassa says the challenges surrounding the biometric system issue was discussed with the union and it was agreed that a technical team will be set up to look at the issues raised.

Meanhwile, Sassa has assured all social grant beneficiaries that they will be no disruptions in accessing their social grants.

Acting CEO Abram Mahlangu says they are shocked that Nehawu has resolved to take to the streets because as far as he knows they are still in talks.

[Source: SABC News]