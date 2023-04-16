SATAWU not backing down on medical insurance demand

Share this article

he South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said it would still pursue the matter of medical insurance, despite accepting the 7% wage offer in the bus sector.

The union announced on Friday that it accepted the offer that would be backdated to the beginning of 2023, after threats of a major bus strike over the Easter weekend.

One of its main demands during the negotiation was for the employers to contribute towards medical insurance.

The union said the healthcare of its members is a top priority, and the employers should play a role in ensuring it was taken care of.

“I want to emphasise that the medical insurance matter is indeed a must – the employer must contribute towards it. The lowest paid employer is paid R7800, meaning they cannot afford medical aid,” said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.