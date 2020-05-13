Saudi Arabia announces 24-hour curfew for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Share this article

















A 24-hour curfew will be imposed across the Kingdom during the five-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday (May 23 to 27) to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Until then economic activities will remain open and people can move freely between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., excluding Makkah, which remains under full curfew, the statement added. Earlier, the Interior Ministry imposed an immediate 24-hour lockdown on Baish governorate in Jazan province.

Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy essentials and for medical purposes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Kingdom on Tuesday recorded its highest daily coronavirus recovery rate since the outbreak began almost two months ago. The Ministry of Health registered 2,520 new recoveries, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, raising the total number to 15,257.

However, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly repeated his warnings on the risks of social gatherings.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,911 new infections on Tuesday, raising the total to 42,925. There are now 27,404 active cases, 147 in critical condition. Of the confirmed cases 82 percent were male and 18 percent female. Two percent were adults above the age of 65, while 6 percent were children.

The latest deaths of two Saudis and seven ex-pats in Makkah, Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawaser took the total number of fatalities to 264.

The King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology has developed a simulation model to monitor urban movements using AI technology. Saudi experts in fields including epidemiology and mathematics helped to develop the model, which showed that by adhering to preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Plans are underway to expand the model to include all cities in the Kingdom.

