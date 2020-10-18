Saudi Arabia believes in ‘eventual normalisation’ with Israel

Share this article

















Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud announced on Thursday that his country believes in “eventual normalisation” of ties with Israel, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy reported.

In a virtual meeting with the prince, he conveyed: “I believe that the focus now needs to be on getting the Palestinians and the Israelis back to the negotiating table. In the end, the only thing that can deliver a lasting peace and lasting stability is an agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

He also expressed: “If we don’t manage to achieve that, we will continue to have that festering wound in the region. We are committed to the process of peace.”

“Peace, we see, is a strategic necessity for the region. Part of that is an eventual normalisation with Israel, as envisioned in the Arab peace plan.”

The prince continued: “So, we have always envisioned that a normalisation would happen, but we also need to have a Palestinian state and we need to have a Palestinian and Israeli peace plan.”

Source: Middle East Monitor