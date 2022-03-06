Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Saudi Arabia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Saudi Arabia on Saturday lifted precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

An official source in the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.

The ministry, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, also said that social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all other mosques in the Kingdom would end, but worshipers still have to wear masks.

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals in the Kingdom on visitor visas of any kind are required to get insurance that covers the costs of treatment from any coronavirus infection.

The ministry stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunization, which includes getting a booster dose and applying procedures to verify health status on the “Tawakkalna” app to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

It explained that the measures taken above were subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.