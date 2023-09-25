Saudi Arabia: Middle East security ‘requires just solution to Palestinian issue’

Share this article

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday that Middle East security “requires a just solution to the Palestinian issue.”

This came during his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Regional security requires a just solution to the Palestinian issue,” he said, stating that solution should lead to the creation of an independent state.

Bin Farhan condemned “all unilateral measures that violate international law,” stressing that his country rejects any measures that undermine the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

Last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman told Fox News that the kingdom “is getting closer” day after day to normalising ties with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel is on the cusp of signing a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia that will change the whole Middle East.

Source: Middle East Monitor