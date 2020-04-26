Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew; 24-hour lockdown to continue in Makkah

Share this article

















Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued an order to lift the curfew restrictions partially across the Kingdom starting from Sunday, April 26, until May 13, Saudi Press Agency reported early on Sunday.

As per the royal order, the curfew has partially been lifted in all regions of the Kingdom, allowing residents of all cities to go out between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in Makkah where a 24-hour curfew would continue to remain in force. The previously isolated neighborhoods will also continue to be under a complete lockdown, according to the report.

The royal order allows the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which include wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls. They can operate for two weeks, beginning from Wednesday, April 29 until May 13 (Ramadan 6-20). However, certain shops within malls like beauty parlors, barber salons, gyms, cinemas, and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

The King’s order was based on recommendation by relevant health authorities to enable the return of some economic activities as well as to relieve citizens and residents on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Contracting companies and factories are also allowed to resume their activities without restrictions on time, and that is in accordance with the nature of their businesses.

The order has instructed authorities responsible for monitoring economic, commercial and industrial activities to ensure that the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the Ministry of Health and other competent authorities are complied with.

The security agencies are also instructed to ensure that “social distancing” is observed at all times, and that social gatherings involving more than five people, such as wedding events, condolence ceremonies, and parties shall continue to remain banned.

The order reminded the public that the prescribed penalties will be imposed on violators and that firms, which violate the regulations and instructions, will be closed down in accordance with the procedures.

Source: Saudi Gazette

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments