Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Share this article

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 770,650 over the course of the pandemic, which started in December 2019.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,155.

Of the new infections, 184 were recorded in Riyadh, 142 in Jeddah, 56 in Dammam, 37 in Makkah and 23 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 491 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 754,378.

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.