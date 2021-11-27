Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from 7 African countries due to new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of flights from seven African countries on Friday, due to the emergence of a new variant of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Interior said it had been decided to suspend flights from and to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini, based on the continuous follow-up of the epidemiological situation and concerns health authorities in the Kingdom have raised about the emergence of the mutated strain of the virus in a number of countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Entry to the Kingdom is suspended for non-nationals who come directly and indirectly from the aforementioned countries.

Exceptions include those who have spent a period of no less than 14 days in another country from which health procedures in the Kingdom allow entry, in accordance with the approved health procedures.

A period of five days quarantine will be applied to all excluded groups coming from these countries, including citizens of the Kingdom, regardless of the status of immunization.

The MoI source explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally, and warned citizens and residents to avoid traveling to the aforementioned countries until further notice.

The UAE has also barred arrivals from the seven countries entering.