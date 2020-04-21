Voice of the Cape

Saudi Arabia suspends prayers in the Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said on Monday that it would extend the suspension of prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency, also confirmed the move taken by the authorities to safeguard the health of worshipers and visitors. He informed that the five daily prayers and taraweeh prayers at the Two Holy Mosques will be performed only by the presidency officials and sterilization workers during the blessed month.

Saudi Gazette reported that Sheikh Al-Sudais said that Taraweeh prayers will be shortened to 10 rakats. He added that the qunut prayer will be brief and focused on praying to God to end the epidemic.

There will be no itiqaf in Ramadan. More than 100,000 worshipers used to perform itikaf in the Two Holy Mosques in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

All congregational prayers inside mosques were suspended last month across the Kingdom as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. During this time, the only prayers permitted to continue outside the home have been at the Two Holy Mosques.

The iftar meals at both Harams have also been suspended.

 


