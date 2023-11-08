Saudi Arabia to host Arab, OIC summits to discuss Gaza conflict

Share this article

Saudi Arabia said, Tuesday, it will host two summits for Arab and Islamic leaders to discuss the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said an Arab summit will be held in Riyadh on Saturday and another for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on Sunday to discuss the Gaza conflict and its humanitarian repercussions.

On Monday, the OIC said an emergency summit will be held in Riyadh on 12 November to discuss the Israeli assault in the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also announced the postponement of an Arab African summit, which was scheduled for 12 November.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, have been killed since then. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

Source: Middle East Monitor