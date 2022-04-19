Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Saudi Arabia toughens penalties to stop charity collections being used to fund terror groups

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Saudi Public Prosecution has banned the establishment of private websites to collect donations for charitable work outside the kingdom in an effort to stop funds being sent to terror groups, the Saudi Okaz newspaper reported.

A statement issued by the government body explained that the punishment for anyone who is proven to have committed a cybercrime by creating websites for terrorist organisations will be up to ten years in jail and a fine of up to five million riyals ($1.3 million).

The Public Prosecution affirmed that donations can only be made through “official authorities concerned with receiving charitable, relief and international humanitarian donations.”

The Saudi Public Prosecution has in recent days intensified warnings issued on Twitter of electronic activities that violate the kingdom’s laws, and urged citizens to report all those who use the internet to ask for money, directly or indirectly.

Earlier this month, the Saudi security authorities announced the arrest of 3,719 online beggars across the kingdom, noting that funds seized from them had been handed over to the competent authorities.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.