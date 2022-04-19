Saudi Arabia toughens penalties to stop charity collections being used to fund terror groups

Share this article

The Saudi Public Prosecution has banned the establishment of private websites to collect donations for charitable work outside the kingdom in an effort to stop funds being sent to terror groups, the Saudi Okaz newspaper reported.

A statement issued by the government body explained that the punishment for anyone who is proven to have committed a cybercrime by creating websites for terrorist organisations will be up to ten years in jail and a fine of up to five million riyals ($1.3 million).

The Public Prosecution affirmed that donations can only be made through “official authorities concerned with receiving charitable, relief and international humanitarian donations.”

The Saudi Public Prosecution has in recent days intensified warnings issued on Twitter of electronic activities that violate the kingdom’s laws, and urged citizens to report all those who use the internet to ask for money, directly or indirectly.

Earlier this month, the Saudi security authorities announced the arrest of 3,719 online beggars across the kingdom, noting that funds seized from them had been handed over to the competent authorities.

Source: Middle East Monitor