Saudi Arabia visitors to confirm immunization details via app

Visitors will have to register their immunization details on the Muqeem website to gain entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
SAHUC made the announcement on Friday, after two delegates departed to the Kingdom for a conference, upon invitation.
SAHUC President, Shaheen Essop, explained that these details are automatically synchronized with the Tawakalna app and that boarding passes will not be issued without the registration.
Essop urged the public to abide by the new regulations, stating that no physical Vaccine certification has been requested.
Essop confirmed that the post doing the rounds on social media platforms was scripted by the Council.
The following link was attached: https://arrival.muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home
