Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemen truce

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed a two-month truce brokered by the United Nations in war-torn Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it supports the truce announcement by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, which will see “all forms of military operations inside Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemeni borders” halted.

The Saudi ministry praised Grundberg’s efforts in reaching the ceasefire, which it said comes in line with the Saudi initiative announced on March 2021 “to end the Yemeni crisis to reach a comprehensive political solution.”

On Friday, Grundberg said that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed on a “long overdue” two-month truce under which all offensive air, ground and maritime operations will be halted.

The truce took effect on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels, said it will suspend military operations to ensure the success of the ongoing consultations, and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.