Saudi Arabia’s statement on Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in full

Below the full statement by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecutor stated the following:

“Preliminary investigations carried out by the Public Prosecution into the disappearance case of the citizen Jamal bin Ahmad Khashoggi revealed that the discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him during his attendance in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul led to a quarrel and a brawl with the citizen /Jamal Khashoggi, resulted in his death.

“The Public Prosecutor confirms that its investigations into this case are continuing with the (18) individuals who are all Saudi nationals in preparation for reaching all the facts and declaring them and to hold all those involved in this case accountable and bringing them to justice.”

