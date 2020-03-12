Saudi Hajj ministry urges SA to hold off on hajj adminstration

Share this article

















The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has requested that the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) place a hold on all Hajj administration until further notice. The kingdom says is too early to determine if Hajj 1441 will continue or not, amid concerns around the coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, it has advised that Sahuc waits for further clarity.

Sahuc said it would provide more answers after its KZN roadshow this weekend. The Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed 21 cases of COVID19 in the country. Meanwhile, local hajj operators will hold an urgent meeting today to discuss the latest.

