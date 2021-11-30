Saudi Ministry extends visas for 17 countries affected by travel bans, including SA

Citizens of 17 countries visiting Saudi Arabia’s two holy mosques have had their visas extended until 31 January 2022.

This as Saudi’s King Salman prolonged the residency (Iqama), exit, return and visits free of charge.

The countries, which have recently been affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions, include South Africa, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini.

It comes after the Interior Ministry suspended travel to and from 18 Southern African states, due to the emerging Omicron Variant.

VOC