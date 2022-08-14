Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Saudi, US forces launch joint military drill in Yanbu

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Saudi Arabian and US forces have launched a joint military exercise in the Red Sea province of Yanbu yesterday.

According to state news agency SPA, the month-long drill, codenamed “Native Fury 22” will include combined tactics, interoperability, and logistical operations between Saudi and US naval counterparts.

“The exercise aims at training on bilateral military and operational plans as well as exchanging expertise between the two sides,” Saudi general Saud Al-Okaili was quoted as saying.

Last week the Marine Corps Forces Central Command stated on Twitter that the event will be the eighth iteration of the exercise.

In May, the “Red Wave 5” drill – a mixed naval exercise was carried out off the Red Sea coast of Jeddah, involving Saudi forces and countries bordering the Red Sea including Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Yemen and observers from Somalia.

Late last month the Royal Saudi Navy took command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which is part of the largest international naval partnership in the world.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.