Save SA wants governments to scrap the age limit restrictions of 35 years old when employing young people

By Rachel Mohamed

The Save South Africa Civic Movement has called for the scrapping of age restrictions on employment age limits for Government entry-level jobs and entry into the police sector. The organization believes that those above the age of 35 receive little support to garner employment.

Speaking to VOC’s News Beat show on Wednesday, Campaigns & Communications Director Save South Africa Civic Movement Tebogo Mashilompane said most government jobs only employ people with a minimum age of 35, and if you are above the age limit, then there are no job opportunities for the young population.

“Our call is to say this is unfair as this is a program designed by the leaders of this country to deliberately exclude people who are supposed to participate fully in the economy but the system kicks them out,” he said.

