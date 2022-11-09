Save Soil Warrior Comes to Greenpoint, Cape Town

Share this article

Save Soil Ambassador, Tseke Nkadimeng, a South African businessman and entrepreneur, age 45, has taken it upon himself to activate support from the citizenry to turn the tide for the wellbeing of society and future generations.

Tseke is walking an epic 10 000km over eight months across South Africa in collaboration with the global Save Soil Movement to raise awareness amongst fellow South Africans about depleted soil health.

They will reach Cape Town after three months of walking, having completed over 3480 km passing through Barberton, Nongoma, Durban, Bloemfontein, East London, Middleburg, coming to Cape Town and then heading to Polokwane, Johannesburg, and then finally Pretoria.

The United Nations has stated that they have only 60 years of soil left and already 52% of agricultural soil is degraded globally. This means that South Africa, could start experiencing the effects of food scarcity and soil extinction within the next 10-15 years.

Soil, the basis of life on this planet, is globally in danger of desertification. Desertification is characterized by soil having insufficient organic content (animal and plant matter). In Africa, the average organic content in agricultural lands is well under 3% which is the minimum percentage required to call agricultural soil healthy (enough to keep microbes in soil on a survival diet). Lack of organic content in soil results in lack of nutrition in food, thereby resulting in malnutrition.

Moreover, desertification means soil will produce less food over time, resulting in famines and forced migration. South Africa is also facing extreme weather effects from lack of water to floods. Soil rich in organic content and managed well can absorb rainfall better, preventing flood-causing runoff. Soil rich in organic content retains water and can slowly release these over time keeping plants hydrated where there is low rainfall, and keeping rivers flowing for longer. Increasing organic content in soil significantly reduces water required for irrigation.

The aim of this initiative, which is part of the global SaveSoil movement, is to support citizens in finding out more about the impending soil crisis, and also supporting them in raising their voices to express their desire for something to be done about it. Globally, #SaveSoil has already received massive support globally by the United Nations and many influencers. There also exists a UN Commission to Combat Desertification. Save Soil was addressed at their COP15 Conference in Ivory Coast earlier this year. Raising organic content in soils nationally could greatly improve agricultural, economic, emotional and physical wellbeing of all citizens in South Africa.

Save Soil is calling upon everyone to help stop this imminent soil extinction crisis and to protect our future. Its aim is to inspire at least 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s electorate) to support environmentally-conscious governance decisions. This will then drive national policy changes toward raising the organic content to a minimum of 3%-6%.

Tseke’s walk has been inspired by the Save Soil founder, Sadhguru, who completed a 100 day, 30 000km lone motorcycle ride across Europe and Asia from March to June this year. So far, over 80 countries have pledged support, however Save Soil needs all 193 countries including South Africa to join.

For more information visit SaveSoil.Org where you can also join as an #Earth Buddy.

Source: Save Soil