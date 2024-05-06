Save the Children underscores year-round commitment for child protection

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

May is Child Protection Month in South Africa, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding children from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Gugu Xaba, the CEO of Save the Children, South Africa, emphasizes that child protection is a year-round priority for the organisation.

“It is important for Save the Children South Africa to indicate that every day is child protection day for us,” Xaba said. The organisation implements ongoing activities to ensure children’s safety, regardless of their environment. This includes training parents, communities, and leaders on creating safer surroundings for children.

Xaba explains that a child’s safety can be jeopardized in various ways, be it physical threats, unsafe people, or the child’s lack of awareness. “Therefore, Save the Children SA will continue with education, engaging community leaders to educate them on how to create safer environments and ensure the policies in the country are implemented.”

According to Xaba, South Africa has good policies in place, but they need to be consistently implemented to truly protect children. She emphasizes that communities must recognize the importance of child safety, as “every day when a child is unsafe, it means the father of society also dies slowly.”

Xaba stresses that children have both rights and responsibilities, as creating a safe environment allows them to reach their full potential and become productive citizens. “We groom people who are mentally and emotionally stable when we create a safe environment. We help children grow up and be productive citizens of society if we create a safe environment for them.”

The Western Cape Department of Social Development’s view on children’s rights

The Western Cape Department of Social Development also plays a crucial role in upholding children’s rights. The head of the department, Dr. Robert Macdonald, explains that the department is tasked with implementing policies, programs, and services that support and protect children’s rights, as outlined in the Constitution and legislation such as the Children’s Act and the Child Justice Act.

The department’s efforts include child protection services, residential care programs for abandoned or orphaned children, and interventions for children with behavioural issues who have come into conflict with the law. Additionally, Macdonald said the department engages with communities, distributing information, holding talks with parents, and collaborating with organisations to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect and how to report it.

