SAWS issues extreme weather warning for Western Cape

The South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) says a yellow level 4 warning remains in place for the Western Cape on Tuesday with strong winds and rainfall in parts of the province.

Since the weekend, inclement weather has resulted in damage to formal and informal dwellings.

A security guard on a wine farm in Paarl was killed when a tree uprooted by the storm fell on his vehicle.

Schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands areas remain closed for a second consecutive day as a precautionary measure.

Forecaster Phistos Mathebula says, “We still have that cut-off low-pressure system which is expected to continue bringing rain over the eastern parts of the Western Cape including the eastern parts of the Overberg in the morning, with a total expected to range between 20 to 40 millimetres. However, rainfall of up to 60 millimetres of rainfall expected in the extreme eastern parts of the Garden Route including George, Knysna, and Plettenberg Bay.”

Meanwhile, in the North West, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has warned residents to be safe during the wet weather.

Department’s spokesperson Dineo Thapelo says “The department would like to take this opportunity to advise and appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant, cautious and to ensure that they are safe at all times, by doing the following: ensure that they don’t pass through flooded rivers as they may get washed away. Stay away from bridges, riverbanks and streams, and make sure that children do not play on bridges, riverbanks and streams as they can also be washed away. They must at all times make sure that they listen to the weather updates.”

Source: SABC News