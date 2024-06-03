SAWS issues weather warnings in Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued weather warnings for parts of the Western Cape:
- Yellow Level 4 Warning for Disruptive Rain expected over southern parts of the West Coast, western Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, and western Overberg districts on 4 June, potentially causing localized flooding.
- Yellow Level 2 Warning for Damaging Winds expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas today, extending to Plettenberg Bay tomorrow, affecting navigation at sea.
Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan said residents are advised to prepare by clearing drainage systems, raising floor levels, securing furniture, making sandbags, digging trenches, and reporting blocked drains.
“For emergencies, residents can contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.”