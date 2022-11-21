SCA dismisses Zuma’s medical parole appeal

Share this article

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole appeal.

Zuma and the Correctional Services Department challenged the High Court order which declared his release on medical parole irrational, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier submitted in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that the former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, erred in believing that he was entitled to release Zuma on medical parole.

In June 2021, the Constitutional Court handed Zuma a 15-month prison sentence.

This after he defied its order to continue appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Source: SABC News