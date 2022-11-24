SCA ruling is ‘an exercise in cruelty and degrading punishment,’ says Zuma foundation

Manyi said Zuma holds no particularly strong views on whether the applying doctor or the granting official acted lawfully or exceeded their powers.

“For the second time in so many years, the courts have convicted [former] president Zuma and sentenced him to imprisonment without the benefit of a criminal trial which is afforded to even the worst criminals,” said Manyi.

He said the judgment against Zuma is a “textbook case of judicial overreach”.

“To impose further imprisonment after the expiry of a jail term is totally unheard of and it is indeed a textbook case of judicial overreach once again targeted at [former] president Zuma as an individual.

“It would be outrageous and unacceptable in the case of any citizen of any democratic country. If all are indeed equal before the law, then it must be equally unacceptable even if that citizen happens to carry the name Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma. That is the essence of the equality clause in our constitution.”

Manyi said the former president has consulted his legal team to study the judgment.

“In view of this total injustice and outrage, [former] president Zuma has instructed his legal team to craft an opinion to advise him of his legal options within the next few weeks.

“There is no new crisis, and we should all leave the matter in the hands of the law and our democratic institutions,” he said.

Source: TimesLIVE

Photo: Indian Express