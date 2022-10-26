Scholar arrested for unlicensed firearm

Share this article

The Gansbaai police arrested an 18-year-old, for the possession of an unlicensed firearm yesterday. A school in the area informed the police of a student who was in possession of a firearm. According to police they searched the student and found a 9mm pistol, the pistol was then confiscated.

Moreover, the West Coast Rural Flying Squad arrested four men for the possession of flora without documentation yesterday on the N7 in Citrusdal. Police said they received information about a blue Ford Fiesta travelling from Clanwilliam with indigenous plants in the vehicle. They found three bags containing 3491 indigenous plants in the vehicle.

The men are expected to make their respective court appearances in Hermanus and Citrusdal Magistrates courts tomorrow.

Furthermore, the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 32-year-old man for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition earlier this morning, in St Alexander Circle, Lavender Hill. According to Police, they were busy with stop-and-search operations, when they saw the suspect trying to run away from them as their vehicle approached him. Police found a 9mm pistol with ammunition in his possession.

Once the suspect is charged, he will be expected to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.

Photo: SAPS