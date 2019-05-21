“Schools are no longer safe,” says Cape Flats parents

What was supposed to be a safe space and site of learning has turned into a site of tragedy as 22 children have been killed in schools across South Africa last year.

Earlier this year, many children were killed and or injured on school premises by fellow learners who walk away scot-free.

Cape Town residents are now appealing to government to intervene and make schools safe again.

“Firstly, I don’t have any children, however I have nieces and nephews and I’m really concerned as I hear the stories and see the violence unfold on almost every news site. Government has got to do something. I think they need to start searching children in the presence of police officials to scare them and actually do something if they are found in possession of any weapon because if you have a weapon surely it is only to create chaos at school,” said Jasnine Davids.

A Strandfontein educator said the job of an educator has become very difficult and government is failing teachers and learners by not doing enough to alleviate the issues.

“It is very sad for me to see what is unfolding at schools. A teachers work is already difficult now we are still forced to discipline the learners before teaching which taste almost most of the periods which means we don’t teach that child anything academic and it also places our lives in danger because they abuse us be in physically, mentally or emotionally and we have no consistent assistance from the department of education,” she stressed.

A primary school educator said speaking out against violence at schools and the system educators are forced to stick to amongst other challenges are of great concern as the department is made aware of the issues but don’t do much to assist.

“The body governing us is not doing anything regarding addressing the issues we are facing on these school. South Africa is losing many great teachers, passionate and highly qualified as they flee abroad for better working conditions.

