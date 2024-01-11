Schools gearing up for next week’s start of the 2024 academic year

Share this article

The Mpumalanga Education MEC Bonakele Majuba says he is optimistic that schools will be ready to start with teaching and learning from next week.

He has cautioned principals at no-fee schools against demanding extra resources from parents.

Majuba says all learners must be given support material.

He was addressing the media in Mbombela on Tuesday, on the state of readiness for the 2024 academic year.

“There must be no instance where stationery is not provided to learners by schools within our province. The no-fee schools receive a subsidy from the department to enable them to buy additional resources for day to day running.”

“It is therefore not justifiable for some of the no-fee schools to demand parents to pay for certain resources,” adds the MEC.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department says it has placed 99% of learners for the new school year which will begin on Wednesday next week.

It says only 690 learners needed placement early last month.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says 120,000 places have been allocated to grades one and eight.

“We have indicated that our schools are full, that’s the reality, our schools are full now. So, if you do want to apply in the Western Cape and you are only applying now, you will have to wait to get placed because obviously it takes time, it takes planning and that’s the reality right now,” adds Hammond.

In Limpopo, the provincial Department of Education is grappling with a shortage of space at public schools in Polokwane and Tzaneen.

Parents who applied late are racing against time to find placements for their children before schools open.

Source: SABC News