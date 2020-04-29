Schools poised to reopen on 6 May, according to dept

The proposed date for the reopening of schools during the national lockdown period is 4 May. The first batch of students in Grade 7 and 12 can be expected to enter the classroom on 6 May. This is according to a draft proposal submitted by the Department of Basic Education to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Education. Addressing the media at a virtual briefing on Wednesday morning, department officials outlined the key aspects of the proposal.
Grades will be phased in:
Grade 11 – 20 May
Grade 10 – 03 June
Grade 9 – 17 June
Grade 8 – 01 July
Grade 6 – 20 May
Grade 5 – 03 June
Grade 4 – 17 June
Grade 3 – 01 July
Grade 1 & 2 – 08 July
Grade R – 15 July
Furthermore, schools will be expected to follow standard procedures, such as daily screening (temperature checks) of pupils and teachers done at the re-opening of schools. Pupils/staff present with raised temperatures will be considered for isolation and testing.
Minister Angie Motshekga is due to present the plan to Cabinet this afternoon. The minister will make a public announcement on Thursday or Friday.
Below is a breakdown of the tentative dates set by the Education Department:
Meanwhile, the disruptions on the academic year could have huge implications for Grade 12’s. Here is how the exams could be facilitated:
