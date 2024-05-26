Scores of pro-Palestine supporters embark on march to Parliament ‘in the name of justice’

Share this article

Scores of pro-Palestine supporters have embarked on a march to Parliament.

They’re calling for an end to the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

The march follows Friday’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) order for Israel to halt its planned ground invasion of Rafah, south of Gaza.

The president of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Sheik Riad Fataar, said the march was about waking up the sleeping leaders of the world.

Fataar said the gathering had nothing to do with the upcoming elections.

According to the MJC president, solidarity with the people of Palestine will continue beyond elections until the people of Palestine are free.

“We see that there are many European countries that have woken up from the deep sleep. So therefore, we are supporting all in the name of humanity, in the name of justice – that’s why we are here.”

Fataar also made it clear that the MJC will not be dictating to anyone who to vote for in the upcoming elections.

He, however, added that when voting, one should consider those who fight for human rights, justice and peace.