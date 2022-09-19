Sea Point Promenade remains open for all recreational activities

Share this article

The City of Cape Town is pleased to announce that the Sea Point Promenade will remain open for all recreational activities, including cycling. The City thanks residents for a robust engagement process that affirmed the popularity of this public open space, one of the most visited along the Atlantic Seaboard.



The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate received nearly 2 000 comments on proposals for the recreational use of the Sea Point Promenade during the public participation process that took place from 10 March to 10 April 2022.

“Our residents spoke loud and clear: they want the promenade to be open to all, be it for walking or jogging, or cycling, and we have heard them. The majority of submissions did not agree with the proposal to ban cyclists and motorised devices from the promenade. Thus, the proposal that the promenade be reserved for the exclusive use of pedestrians only, is off the table. I want to thank all who have participated in this process, for attending the open days, and submitting comments.”

“The engagements were intense and robust. It demonstrated participants’ passion for the promenade and how this space contributes to Capetonian’s sense of place and belonging.”

“The outcome of this public participation process and the City’s recommendations on the way forward confirm that we are eager to collaborate with our residents, and that we take their comments and proposals seriously,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

The report on the outcome of the public participation process and the recommendations for the management of the promenade going forward, served before Subcouncil 16 earlier today.

The Urban Mobility Directorate recommended the following:

That bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are permitted on the promenade

The use of e-bikes and e-scooters is also permitted, subject to the approval by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department who manages public open spaces – including the promenade – in the Cape Town metro

The sidewalk along Beach Road, adjacent to the promenade, is for the exclusive use of pedestrians

Importantly, going forward, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for managing the Sea Point Promenade.

The report advises the department to consider the following recommendations:

Determine the requirements and conditions for the use of e-bikes, scooters and e-scooters

That the department undertakes an awareness campaign to inform users that the promenade is a shared space

To install new updated signage to inform the public of the permitted uses and restrictions on the promenade

“We note these recommendations and will give the public feedback on our progress. The Sea Point Promenade is close and dear to Capetonians’ hearts. We will work with our residents to ensure everybody feels welcome here, and safe, regardless of the physical activity they may do,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

The public participation process in March 2022 was as a result of concerns submitted to Subcouncil 16 from local residents about the growing conflict between pedestrians and those on fast moving bicycles and motorised devices over the past few years.

“Given the increase in the number of visitors to the promenade, and an increase in bicycles and motorised-devises, we will consider awareness campaigns to inform and educate all users about the rules of shared spaces. This will be in the interest of the safety of all visitors,” said Councillor Van der Ross.