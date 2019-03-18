Sea Point residents plan to go to war after inclusionary housing ruling

Cape Town – Sea Point residents poured cold water on the victory of social housing activists and said they planned to challenge last week’s Municipal Planning Tribunal decision to cater for inclusionary housing in a new high-rise development in their area.

“The decision has been strongly objected. We are planning to appeal the decision in the coming week,” the Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents’ Association said. The association did not want to divulge further details but confirmed it would be convening later this week.

“There is no official comment at this stage. However, the ratepayers will be having a meeting on Monday and we will be announcing our plans on Tuesday,” it said.

The tribunal for the North West District approved a land use application for a new skyscraper in Sea Point by developer Berman Brothers Group. The tribunal ordered that inclusionary housing be part of the development.

The proposal put forward was to reserve 20% of the 140 flats for “affordable” housing.

In effect, 28 new flats, each between 35m² and 39m², would be reserved for rental to households whose monthly income was less than R18 000.

The 18-storey residential building would be located at the intersection of Main Road and Kloof Road, Sea Point.

The City planners’ initial position was to oppose the application primarily because of the height of the building – the proposed development towers above surrounding buildings.

The tribunal found in favour of Ndifuna Ukwazi’s submissions and approved the development application. The tribunal added a proviso that the City’s planners should return to the tribunal with wording for a condition that would ensure the inclusionary housing component could be secured.

The public consultation process started in October last year. Written submissions made to the tribunal, which the Cape Argus has seen, include objections based on concerns about traffic congestion, the lowering of property values, noise pollution and negative impact on tourism.

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said she was disappointed that the application was approved after the objections by residents.

“I will support the appeal. I think it’s good that there will be inclusionary housing but the problem is that the development received many objections,” she said.

Jowell also said she planned to petition mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt and mayor Dan Plato to investigate.

Ndifuna Ukwazi co-director Jared Rossouw said they were not surprised that residents wanted to appeal.

“The concerns of local residents are real but unfortunately are not paramount when deciding what is in the interests of the city as a whole.”

Nieuwoudt added that the City had noted the decision by the tribunal on inclusionary housing in the plans, but had no further comment at this stage.

(Source: IOL)

