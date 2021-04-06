Seabelo Senatla commits to Western Province Professional Rugby

Share this article

















Speedy wing and finisher Seabelo Senatla committed to a two-year contract extension with DHL Stormers and DHL Western Province. He made his debut for DHL Stormers debut in 2015 and has since then accumulated 38 caps for DHL Western Province.

With his explosive speed, he is amongst the fastest rugby players in the world with a 100m time is 10.6 seconds. In December 2013, he extended his contract with SARU until December 2016. He featured in a further five tournaments during the 2013–14 IRB Sevens World Series and topped the try-scoring charts for the Blitzbokke, scoring 29 tries during a specific season.

“We want to create an environment for Seabelo to reach his considerable potential and be a Bok in both Sevens and 15s, which there is no doubt he is capable of. He is a model professional who works as hard as anyone and is constantly looking to improve himself, which is why it is so exciting to have him on board with us beyond the next Rugby World Cup in 2023,” says DHL Stormers Head Coach John Dobson.

WPPR Chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that having a player of Senatla’s reputation and proven class is a boost to the entire squad.

“Seabelo is well-known throughout the world and has made a positive impact on everyone he has interacted with in our set-up over the last six years.

“We are looking forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player and a person as we set our sights on a bright future together,” he said.

Source: WP Rugby Media and Fatima Said