From the news desk

Seaforth, Waters Edge Beaches remain closed following a sewage spill

Seaforth and Waters Edge Beaches remain closed for recreation following a sewage spill last week. The City of Cape Town says repeat water sampling is underway and the beaches will be reopened once it is declared safe. According to the City, the sewage spill was caused by a break in the rising main pipeline near the parking area, the cause of which is also under investigation.

“Repeat water sampling as per standard protocol is ongoing and the beaches will be reopened only once testing confirms bacterial counts have returned to safe levels. Water quality results for Thursday’s samples, taken during the spill, showed very high bacterial levels,” read a statement by the City.

The public is urged to avoid the area:

“The City will advise as soon as the beaches are open again to the public. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water as a precaution. Signage has been erected in the area at both beaches, advising the public of the situation. Any person who enters the water does so at their own risk,” the statement continued.

VOC


