Search continues after drowning incident on False Bay coast

By Dideka Njemla

A drowning incident of a 35-year-old man took place at the Groot Wolfgat Beach, between Monwabisi and Mnandi on the False Bay Coast yesterday. Four local males between the ages of 29 and 35-years-old from Mandalay, Mitchells Plain were swimming when the incident happened.

Upon exiting the water, three of the males noticed that their 35-year-old friend had not come out of the water with them. They initiated a search when they discovered their friend floating in the water, appearing to be lifeless. The group attempted to reach their friend in the breaking surf line but were unsuccessful. The three remaining males returned to the beach and called on public members to assist with raising the alarm.

Subsequently, City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated, and Rescue 16 Alpha were launched. Skymed rescue helicopter, SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services continue the search for the man. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said their thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.

VOC